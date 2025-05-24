Khelo India Water Sports: Dal Lake in Srinagar tipped to host inaugural event

Diu, May 24 (PTI) If all goes according to plan, the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar will host the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Games in the last week of June.

If this happens, the event could help restore normalcy and revive business in the region, coming just months after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, triggering a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan and dealing a heavy blow to local tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, Jammu and Kashmir divisional sports officer Nuzhat Gazala expressed optimism about the event.

“We have heard that our proposal to host the first Khelo India Water Sports event in Dal Lake has been accepted. It’s expected to happen in the last week of June,” she told PTI.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse also emphasised the government’s efforts to spread sports across all regions of India.

"Earlier people would say there is no development in Kashmir, but the Indian government is trying hard," Khadse said during an interview on the final day of the Beach Games.

“Through Khelo India, we aim to reach every corner of the country. Be it water sports, winter games, or beach games, we are exploring different formats to bring out the best in our athletes.” “We are identifying sectors where athletes can find opportunities and receive world-class facilities to prepare them for major events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.” Gazala said the inaugural water sports event will likely feature 3–4 disciplines, including canoeing and kayaking.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but the proposal includes events like kayaking and canoeing. The plan is to hold it in Dal Lake in the last week of June. We’ve heard here that it’s going to happen,” she said, adding that the event could help revive tourism in the region.

“Sports and tourism go hand in hand. An event like this will definitely give a big boost to the local economy.” Despite the turmoil back home, Jammu & Kashmir delivered a commendable performance at the Beach Games, finishing joint fourth with Haryana, winning five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Commenting on the debut edition of the Beach Games, Minister Khadse hailed it as a “historic moment” under the Khelo India scheme.

“This is the first time beach games have been organised under Khelo India. It’s been a great experience. Many top athletes with national and international exposure took part. This initiative opens new doors for our athletes to aim for the Asian Games and Olympics,” she said.

She credited the Ministry of Sports, the Government of India, and local administration for the event’s success.

“It was a healthy and spirited competition, showcasing the incredible talent we have in India. The aim is to tap into that potential and nurture it. Be it youth games, winter sports, or beach games -- we are progressing in every field.” Khadse also highlighted the government's broader mission to develop every part of the country through sports.

“Our Prime Minister has always emphasised that every corner of India must progress. Through sports, we are not just encouraging fitness but also creating opportunities for youth in regions like the North-East, Kashmir, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.” With the first edition of the Beach Games concluding successfully in Diu, there is speculation about the venue for the next edition. States like West Bengal and Odisha have expressed interest in bringing the games to India’s eastern coast.

Asked whether Diu-Daman could become a permanent fixture, Khadse said: “Diu-Daman has shown great enthusiasm and handled the event very well. We’re open to exploring other regions like Goa and other southern states. The idea is to rotate the event and get participation from across the country.” “It’s my first time here, and I’ve truly enjoyed it. I had heard of Diu in my childhood, but visiting it now, I can appreciate its history and beauty. Tourism will definitely benefit from events like this.” The Khelo India Beach Games marked the fifth vertical under the Khelo India initiative. Announcing the annual calendar last week, the Sports Ministry also confirmed the inclusion of new formats such as the Khelo India School Games, Water Sports, and North-East Games.

The Khelo India platform already comprises four established national-level events: the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India Winter Games. PTI TAP KHS