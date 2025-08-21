Khelo India Water Sports Festival will present powerful picture of India to world: Sports Minister Mandaviya

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Khelo India Water Sports Festival at the Dal Lake here will present a powerful picture of India to the world, said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while declaring the games open on Thursday.

The inaugural edition of the KIWSF got underway with a local shikarawalla named Mohsin Ali winning the first goal medal of the three-day event.

"Today, when athletes step into Kashmir's Dal Lake with zeal and enthusiasm to create history, the sight will not only thrill all sports lovers, but will also present to the world a powerful picture of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India)," Mandaviya said in a video message.

Mandaviya added that the National Sports Policy aims to bring "historic" reforms in sports governance.

"Through the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy), we want to make sports the culture of the nation. With the goal of 'Har Ghar Khel, Ghar-Ghar Khel' (sports in every home), our government has been consistently working in this direction for the last 11 years," he said.

"Just last week, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 was passed in Parliament. Through this, we have now moved towards historic reforms not only in sports but also in sports governance," Mandaviya said.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the Minister of State (MOS) for sports, who was present among other dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony, said KIWSF is a "great advertisement" for the country's youth.

"Water sports is very attractive and when it happens in the backdrop of natural beauty, it becomes even more thrilling. These Games are a great advertisement to youths to engage with a sports activity," Khadse said.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha as the chief guest, Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah as the guest of honour. J&K's sports minister Satish Sharma was also present.

The event will see more than 500 participants from 28 states and union territories competing for 24 medals in three events comprising rowing, canoeing and kayaking. Dragon Boat race and water skiing are demonstration events. PTI DDV DDV AH AH