Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Haryana on top with a pair of figure skating gold

Leh (Ladakh), Jan 21 (PTI) Haryana bagged two gold medals while Uttarakhand and Kerala clinched one each in figure skating events on the opening day of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 here Wednesday.

Figure skating made its debut in the Ladakh leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026. The first four medals of the KIWG were decided in figure skating at the NDS Stadium.

An Olympic event known for its grace and poise, 20 figure skaters from five states and two Union Territories took part in two categories -- novice free skating and advanced short programme.

Haryana are on top of the standing with five medals overall, including one silver and two bronze.

The first gold was won by Hiya Adlakha of Haryana while Stanzin Khando and Tenzin Kunzin, both from Ladakh, won silver and bronze.

The performances of the figure skaters were judged on three aspects: composition, presentation and skating skills. The skaters were evaluated by a referee and a technical controller, both from Taipei.

Adarsh Singh Rawat won the novice boys gold but it was the performance of the advanced boys and girls that was much anticipated.

Haryana’s Gauri Rai, dressed in her turquoise blue attire, won the gold medal but in terms of quality, Kerala’s Abhijith Amal Raj was far superior than the others in all three aspects of the sport. There were nine competitors in the advanced boys section.

Ice hockey, Ladakh’s favourite sport, continued to draw huge and vociferous crowd. The men’s Group B match between Ladakh and ITBP was a thriller.

Hosts Ladakh won 3-1 in a contest that saw plenty of body play. Stanzin Angchol scored in the opening minute to put Ladakh ahead as the match became a test of speed, skills and force.

In the 10th minute of the second period, ITBP equalised through Nawang Zangpo. ITBP were a man down at that stage and Zangpo’s goal injected fresh energy into the policemen.

The third period was hotly contested with both goals coming under attacks. But Ladakh rode on two goals from Tsering Angchuk in the third period to emerge convincing winners.