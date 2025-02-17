Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg postponed due to insufficient snow

Gulmarg, Feb 17 (PTI) The second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled to begin here on Saturday, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall in the region.

The new dates for the event will be announced once the weather improves and a fresh assessment is completed.

"The Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Khelo India Winter Games has been postponed," a sports ministry source told PTI.

Gulmarg was scheduled to hold the snow events, including alpine skiing, nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding.

Leh hosted the the first phase of the Games in which ice events (hockey and skating) took place from January 23 to 27.