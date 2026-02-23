Khelo India Winter Games inaugurated

Gulmarg (J-K) Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games at a famous ski resort here.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present on the occasion.

Sinha said the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg has evolved from a simple sporting event into a true national festival.

"Khelo India Winter Games revive the sporting spirit's ideals of peace, equality, and camaraderie. In our vibrant, diverse nation of myriad languages, cultures, and traditions, the Winter Games at Gulmarg is serving as a universal language and shared heritage," he said.

The four-day event at India's premier winter sports destination will witness the participation of around 1,000 athletes and officials from various states and UTs in different disciplines. PTI SSB BS BS