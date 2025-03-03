Khelo India Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg from March 9 to 12

Srinagar: The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 will be held at Gulmarg from March 9 to 12 following heavy snowfall over the past few days in the higher reaches of the valley.

The Winter Games, which were earlier scheduled to be held from February 22 to 25, had to be postponed due to lack of snow at Gulmarg with Kashmir witnessing one of its driest winters in recent history.

"We are all set to host the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 from March 9 to 12. Top winter sports athletes from across the country are expected to participate in the event," Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gul told PTI.

This is the second leg of the Winter games where competitions will be held in skiing and snowboarding.

The first leg of the games were held in Leh district of Ladakh in January this year where athletes competed in ice-skating and ice-hockey events.