Khelo India Women’s League Season 4 to kick off

New Delhi: The upcoming fourth season of Khelo India Women's League will commence from June 10 with the South Zone wushu league in Bagalkot, Karnataka, with around 300 athletes taking part across sub-junior, junior and senior categories in the Sanda and Taolu categories.

The participation will be open to all Wushu players from Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Odisha.

The fourth season of the Khelo India Women’s League initiative is coming off after a successful 2023-24 season, where a total of 502 tournaments were completed, and over 56,000 women athletes from 36 States and Union Territories across 18 sports participated.

Commenting on the league's impact in recent years, national wushu head coach Kuldeep Handoo told SAI Media, “The Khelo India women’s league has been a big boost to the wushu national calendar and female athletes across all the three divisions – sub-junior, junior and senior are benefitting from it.

"Be it the Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East or any other zone of the country, wushu athletes are coming up aplenty, and this is building up to more medals in the sport in international events. The league is a great initiative and a welcome step by SAI.” As for the prize money, INR 7.2 lakh will be distributed between the top eight wushu athletes from the sub-junior, junior and senior events.

The South Zone event will be the first of the wushu leagues this season, following which the action will move to East Zone, North Zone and West Zones later this year.