Khelo India Youth Games is about pushing your limits: Anurag Thakur

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Khelo India Youth Games is not just about winning medals but a platform for the youngsters to push themselves to the limit.

Advertisment

The Youth Games are scheduled to be held across four Tamil Nadu cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy -- between January 19-31.

The official launch ceremony of the event took place here on Friday in the presence of Thakur and Tamil Nadu's sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Also gracing the occasion were Atulya Misra (Additional Chief Secretary - Tamil Nadu), chess legend Viswanathan Anand, fencer CA Bhavani Devi and squash star Joshna Chinappa.

Advertisment

"Khelo India Youth Games is not just about winning medals. It is about pushing your limits and bracing the spirit of fair play and forging friendships that will last a lifetime," Thakur said.

"Tamil Nadu gears up to host India's premier sporting event, Khelo India Youth Games. The Games is not just a scheme anymore; it is a moment now." Thakur added that over 5,630 athletes are set to take part in the event across 26 sports along with a demo sport.

A total of 278 competitive events are set to happen across 12 venues in Chennai, and one each in the remaining three cities.

Advertisment

"There is a collaboration between the Government of India, Sports Authority of India, the school games federation and various other such organisations to host various such championship tournaments throughout the year," continued Thakur.

"Together, we are building a robust ecosystem, where future champions find their wings, dreams take flight, and the spirit of Kehlo India ignites a nationwide passion for sports. I am glad that Tamil Nadu has geared up for hosting this Youth Games." He pointed out the rising trend of competitiveness in Indian sport, including record medal hauls for the country in events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

"A few years ago, we mainly looked up to cricket stars as our heroes and inspirations. Now, sports personalities from other fields are also becoming role models for the youth.

Advertisment

"It is so heartening to see our growth in sporting discipline. I want to say to everyone in the sports field - 'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai' (This is the time, the right time)," he concluded.

Also, 'Veera Mangai' was unveiled as the mascot of the Youth Games.

The mascot represents legendary freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar, who is commonly referred to as 'Veera Mangai' in the state, which stands for 'brave woman', as she was the first Indian queen to go to war against the British-run East India Company in India.

Udhayanidhi called it a historic moment for the state to host the Youth Games, besides thanking the Indian government for its support.

"We (Tamil Nadu) are proud that we are also a part of this history. I back the Government of India, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Sports Minister for understanding the sporting activities and talents of Tamil Nadu. The state has always been a cradle for sporting excellence." He added that a sum of Rs 22 crore had been received from various government departments and private companies as donations for sports development in the state. PTI AYG AH AH