Khelo India Youth Games: Rajasthan Air Pistol Mixed Team clinches first gold

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan team of Prachi and Mayank Choudhary clinched the first gold medal on offer in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), beating Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final here on Monday.

With both teams tied at 15-15, Prachi, taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, shot 10.6 and helped Rajasthan finish ahead of Uttar Pradesh's Dev Pratap and Urva Chaudhary.

Prachi was part of a team that won silver last time.

Monday's final saw one of the youngest participants, 14-year-old Dev Pratap, put up a solid performance for Uttar Pradesh.

The 17-year-old Urva Chaudhary was competing in her third KIYG.

In the bronze medal match, Delhi's Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana defeated Haryana's Pratik Sheokand and Kanak 16-14. PTI PM PM KHS KHS