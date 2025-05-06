Khelo India Youth Games: Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary claims second shooting gold

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary bagged his second gold medal in as many days in the Khelo India Youth Games, claiming the boys 10m air pistol title here on Tuesday.

He was part of the Rajasthan mixed team that claimed the top honours on Monday.

Mayank shot 239.2 to win comfortably from Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar (235.3). Madhya Pradesh's Yug Pratap Singh Rathore bagged the bronze with a score of 214.8.

Maharashtra's Prachi Gaikwad edged out Tilottama Sen of Karnataka in the girls 50m rifle 3 positions event. Taking part in her second Khelo India Youth Games, Prachi improved on the previous edition's showing where she had won bronze.

The Maharashtra girl scored 458.4 against Tilottama's 455.6. She takes inspiration from Paris 2024 medallist Swapnil Kusale.