'Khelo MP Youth Games' to be held from Jan 10-31, says Sarang; calls it state's 'Olympics'

Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said the 'Khelo MP Youth Games' will be held from January 10 to 31.

Addressing a press conference here, he described the event as the "Olympics of Madhya Pradesh" and said it will be the first time in the country that all recognised sports associations along with his department will conduct competitions in a coordinated manner.

"This is the first time the sports department and the associations will jointly select the team for a total of 27 sports, including cricket, pithhu and tug of war. The selection process will start from the block level, in which competitions will be held from January 10 to 15, district level competitions from January 16 to 20, divisional level from January 21 to 25 and state level competitions from January 28 to 31," he said.

"Talented players participating in the Youth Games will be given priority in the selection of the state team in the future. A total of 27 sports competitions will be organised in the Khelo MP Youth Games. The aim will be to organize related competitions at the same places where the games have tradition and popularity," Sarang added.

He said state level competitions are proposed to be held in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sagar and Narmadapuram.

"The 'Khelo MP Youth Games' will provide a strong platform to the budding sportspersons to showcase their talent and will play an important role in taking the state to new heights in the field of sports. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will formally inaugurate the games (Mahakumbh) while the closing ceremony will be held in Bhopal," he said.