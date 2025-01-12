Kho Kho World Cup set to begin from Monday, 23 teams set to lock horns for title

New Delhi: Teams competing in the Kho Kho World Cup, beginning here on Monday, are thrilled to be a part of the action with competitors saying the event will bring out the best in them not just in terms of effort but strategic thinking as well.

A total of 23 teams in men's and women's sections will compete in the tournament with the final to be held on January 19.

On Sunday, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the venue of the competition came alive with the participating teams receiving a taste of India's hospitality.

"Kho Kho is a very beautiful yet taxing sport, where you get to run around freely while still engaging your mind," said Konrad, a member of the Polish men's team.

"There's a wonderful balance between physical activity and strategic thinking," he added.

His counterpart in the women's section, Karolina, said the Polish players will make up for their relative inexperience by playing energetically.

"While we are newcomers to Kho Kho, our energy is boundless. It's been incredible watching the other teams in action – especially India – and these past few months of training have enhanced our strategic understanding of the game," said Karolina.

"We are taking this tournament very seriously," says Matshidiso, coach for the South African women's team. "South Africa is going to give a tough fight to India in the tournament." Australian women's team member Bridgette said strategic thinking made the sport really engaging.

"I really enjoy it because it combines the playful freedom of a children's game, where you can run around freely, with elements that require strategic thinking. This mix of physical activity and mental challenge makes it particularly engaging," said Bridgette.

India will play their opening match against Nepal on Monday.