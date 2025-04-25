Khushi, Tikam among Indian semifinalists in Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championship

Amman (Jordan), Apr 25 (PTI) Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh were among the Indians boxers who reached the semifinals of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships being held here.

Khushi (46 kg), a bronze-medallist at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championship in Abu Dhabi, forced an early end to her quarterfinal bout against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Yen after out-boxing her.

Tikam (52 kg) got the better of Palestine's Othman Diab in his last-eight contest, which also ended early.

In the men's section, Ambekar Meetei (48 kg), Udham Singh (54 kg), and Rahul Gariya (57 kg) won by unanimous 5-0 decisions, while Aman Dev (50 kg) edged past Jordan’s Osamah Al-Khaldi 3-2 in a tight bout.

Jiya (48 kg) defeated Vietnam's Thi Ru Na Dinh for a 5-0 win while Jannat (54 kg) overpowered Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva 4-1.

Results: ======= Men's U-17 (Quarterfinals): 44-46 kg: Dhruv Kharb (IND) lost to Mykhailo Sydorenko (UKR) – WP 0:5; 48 kg: Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (IND) def. Tymofii Oleksiienko (UKR) – WP 5:0; 50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) def. Osamah Al-Khaldi (JOR) – WP 3:2; 52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Othman Diab (PLE) – RSC R2; 54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) def. Ryusei Kitamura (JPN) – WP 5:0; 57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Mohammad Alarabati (PLE) – WP 5:0.

Women's U-17 (Quarterfinals): 44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) def. Nguyen Thi Hong Yen (VIE) – RSC R2; 48 kg: Jiya (IND) def. Thi Ru Na Dinh (VIE) – WP 5:0; 52 kg: Samiksha Pradeep Singh (IND) lost to Runa Ito (JPN) – WP 1:4; 54 kg: Jannat (IND) def. Anhelina Rumiantseva (UKR) – WP 4:1; 57 kg: Radhamani Longjam (IND) lost to Indira Kydyrmoldaeva (KAZ) – WP 1:4.