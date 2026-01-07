KIBG 2026: Simran helps Chandigarh win women’s Ganda gold in Pencak Silat, Manipur wins men’s final

Diu, Jan 7 (PTI) Chandigarh’s Simran and Sonia defeated home favourites Anushka Singh and Anshu Kumari in the women’s Ganda double final in Pencak Silat to claim the gold medal, on Day 3 of the Khelo India Beach Games here on Wednesday.

In the men’s final, Premchandra Yengkhom and Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei defeated Tamil Nadu’s Bose Raja Guru and Selvakumar 555-536 to earn Manipur their first gold of the tournament.

Simran, who suffered a knee injury during the semifinals, produced a brave effort as she teamed up with Sonia to win the final against Anushka and Anshu 555-537.

"This was the final. There was a chance of winning the gold, so I had to risk myself," said the Punjab Police employee, who had won the bronze medal in Tunggal on Tuesday.

"Five years ago, I had an ACL tear and got operated. In the semifinals today, I had a meniscus injury and had to tape my knee to appear in the final but all’s well that ends well." In beach soccer, defending champion Odisha women sealed their semifinal berth with an 8-4 win over Arunachal Pradesh in Group A, while Kerala entered last four in men’s event with a 7-0 win over Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in their second match.

In beach sepaktakraw, Manipur women were assured of a semifinal spot after beating Bihar 2-1 and Goa 3-0 in their group matches.

After three days of competition, hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal lead the medal tally. Chandigarh, Manipur and West Bengal also have won one gold each.