Virat Kohli announces Test retirement; says it's not easy but feels right

New Delhi: India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a spectacular run in the format which celebrated him as its saviour at a time when T20 cricket took centre-stage globally.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will now only play in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," Kohli announced on his instagram page, putting an end to incessant speculation about his future in the format.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," he added.

The megastar's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was at one stage considered a formality.

The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the iconic duo of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

This was acknowledged by no less than Sir Viv Richards, with whom he was often compared.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote in his farewell note for the format.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.

"I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he added.

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.