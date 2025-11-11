King's Baton unveiled; Mandaviya reiterates govt's commitment to make India sporting nation

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to make India a top-five sporting nation in the world by 2047 as he unveiled the King's Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games at a colourful ceremony here on Tuesday.

"Today India is organising world-class tournaments and winning medals also. We will grow further in sports and by 2036, India will be among the top-10 medal winners in the world. And by 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence the country will be among the top-five sporting nations," said Mandaviya.

He said that the King's Baton Relay embodies the values of harmony, perseverance, and progress in the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 next year.

This time around, the Commonwealth Sports, which governs the CWG, has come up with a unique idea by allowing the 74 member nations to customise the baton as per their country's culture and art and send them to Glasgow, which will then become a unified baton ahead of the quadrennial showpiece.

The artwork on the three-faceted baton unveiled by India showcased the diverse fauna, flora and scriptures of the country, capturing the essence of the nation, rooted in culture yet forward-looking in spirit.

The Baton will now travel to Ahmedabad, which has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a decision that will be finalised later this month.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, said "The Baton's design, inspired by India's art, culture, and sustainability, perfectly represents how creativity and collaboration can bridge nations and inspire generations across the Commonwealth." Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said on the sidelines of the event that she was happy with the government's plan to create a Sports City in the national capital, saying it was a "very good move".

The iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi will be "dismantled" to create a Sports City that will cater to all major disciplines and include lodging facility for athletes, a Sports Ministry source had said on Monday.

The 102 acre area of the stadium will be rebuilt but as of now, the plan is merely a proposal and therefore the time-line for the project and the estimated cost has not yet been worked out.

Table tennis legend and winner of seven Commonwealth Games gold medals, Achanta Sharath Kamal said the CWG provide a "fantastic launch pad not just for the competing athletes but also for the sport." He lamented that table tennis will not be a part of the 2026 CWG but hoped the sport will figure prominently when the Games are held in India in 2030.

"This is just a stop-gap arrangement. In 2030, we will be looking forward to more and more medals for the country. We will really do well then." The Baton will remain on public display in Delhi from November 12 to 14 before travelling to Ahmedabad on November 14 for the next leg of its relay. PTI AM AM PDS PDS