Kipgen strikes late as India enter SAFF U20 C'ship semifinal

Kathmandu, Aug 23 (PTI) Manglenthang Kipgen's last-gasp strike earned India a thrilling 1-0 win over Maldives as they entered the semi-final of the SAFF U20 Championship here on Friday.

Playing their final Group 'B' game, India had to toil for 95 minutes before Kipgen produced a sensational goal to help the Blue Colts finish atop the table.

India thus set up a semifinal clash against defending champion Bangladesh, the Group A runner-up, on Monday.

India looked sharper in transition as compared to the first game, with Korou Singh Thingujam and Kelvin Singh Taorem providing much-needed width in attack.

Kelvin stung the first shot on target for India but central midfielder Ebindas Yesudasan picked him out with a diagonal ball, and the Bengaluru FC winger cut inside from the left before drilling a low shot at the near post, but Yaameen tipped it out.

From the resulting corner by Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Monirul Molla sought to replicate his match-winning goal from the Bhutan game. However, his glancing header went wide on this occasion.

In the 18th minute, Korou drilled a low ball into the six-yard box, but he couldn't sort his feet out quickly enough at the far post and fluffed his attempt.

Four minutes later, Korou again drove to the by-line and served the ball right at Molla's feet but his shot went straight at the goalkeeper.

The introduction of Kipgen changed the dynamic of India's attack as they looked to find spaces centrally.

In the 47th minute, he picked out an unmarked Kelvin in the box, who blazed his shot over. Later, Kipgen himself blasted one over the bar after he couldn't wrap his left foot around the ball enough.

Maldives had their real chance as captain Shanaan Rashaadh's free-kick skimmed inches over the crossbar.

But Maldives custodian Yaameen remained busy. In the 68th minute, he came out to punch a corner. Manjot Singh Dhami shot on the rebound but it was blocked by Abdulla Looth Ibrahim.

Four minutes later, Korou, Kipgen and Ebindas displayed neat interplay near the edge of the box, with the latter then setting up Naoba Meitei Pangambam, but it proved to be futile.

Substitute striker Gwgwmsar Goyary also came close on a couple of occasions, being denied by Yaameen both times.

In the 80th minute, his header from a Kipgen cross was collected with ease. Goyary then tried his luck from distance, but his grounded effort was also saved.

In the end, it was Kipgen who finally broke the deadlock with his perfect strike in the 95th minute.