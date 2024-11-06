Kiran George moves to 2nd round of Korea Masters

Iksan City (Korea), Nov 6 (PTI) India's Kiran George produced a gritty performance to eke out a three-game win and advanced to the second round of the Korea Masters here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old overcame a sluggish start to defeat Vietnam's Kuan Lin Kuo 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a 57-minute opening round clash of BWF Super 300 tournament.

The lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, world number 44 George will take on third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

George was slow to start the match, with Lin Kuo racing to an 11-4 lead and eventually taking the first game with ease.

Trailing 0-1, George notched six straight points to begin the second game in a dominating fashion. He then quickly closed off the game to force a decider.

In the decider, he continued the winning momentum to wrap up the contest in less than an hour.