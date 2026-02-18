Kiran Jadhav, Sonam Maskar among shooters confirmed for Lakshya Cup

Navi Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Top ranked Indian air rifle shooters including Kiran Jadhav and Sonam Maskar will participate in the 16th edition of the Lakshya Cup to be held here on February 21 and 22.

The other confirmed shooters in the event are reigning National Games champion and junior world champion Parth Mane, former national champion Rajshree Sancheti and Ojasvi Thakur, the gold medallist in Asian Championships.

The tournament, conceptualised by former Olympian Suma Shirur, will be held at the Lakshya Shooting Club, a Khelo India accredited academy.

"High performance is built through structure, discipline and exposure to competitive pressure. This platform challenges athletes to perform with composure and consistency at the highest level," Suma said.

The winner in the seniors category will be awarded with a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh while the juniors category winner will get Rs 75,000.