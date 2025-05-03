Kiran Jadhav takes men's air rifle gold in KSSM Shooting Ch'ship

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Reigning men's rifle 3-Positions national champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav extended his fine run of form, winning the 10m air rifle gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, here on Saturday.

The Navy marksman, who will be a part of the Indian team for the Munich World Cup next month, shot 251.5 over 24-shots, to finish ahead of two Army shooters, Vivek Sharma and Vishal Singh, at the Karni Singh Range.

Vivek finished 1.4 points behind Kiran to take the silver while Vishal took the bronze, bowing out to Vivek in a shoot-off, after both were tied at 230.1 at the end of the 22nd shots.

Maharashtra took the junior men's title when Parth Rakesh Mane pipped Uma Mahesh Maddineni of Andhra on the last shot, winning by the narrowest possible margin of 0.1.

Uma Mahesh was 0.3 ahead going into the 24th and final shot, but a 10.0 was not enough, as Parth fired a 10.4 to snatch the win. Karnataka's Naraen Suresh won the bronze.

Abhinav Shaw won a fourth gold at the championship, taking the men's air rifle youth crown with a score of 252.2 in the final.

The Bengal shooter finished 0.5 ahead of Parth, denying him a double on the day. Guruu Sabari of Tamil Nadu won the bronze medal (230.3).