Kiran Powar to coach West Zone in Duleep Trophy

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Former Mumbai batter Kiran Powar was on Wednesday named the head coach of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 28 in Bengaluru.

The tournament, which will be played in the zonal format once again this season, will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru with North Zone taking on East Zone in the first match.

Former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Pallav Vora has been named the assistant coach.

The other appointments, conveyed by Mumbai Cricket Association, are of Dr Jaydev Pandya as physiotherapist, Mahesh Patil as strength and conditioning coach, Pradipsinh Champavat as the team’s analyst and Aakash Chaudhary as its masseur.

Datta Mithbavkar will be the team manager.

West Zone and South Zone, the finalists of the last zonal version of the competition in 2023-23, will begin their campaign in the semifinal stage while the other four teams will start with the quarterfinals. PTI DDV UNG