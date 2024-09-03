Gary Kirsten to oversee Pakistan domestic one-day tournament

Karachi: Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will oversee the Champions Cup domestic one-day competition in which all the contracted players have been asked to play.

Kirsten will be helped by physiotherapist Cliff Deacon and strength coach Dreks Simon to check players' performance and fitness before Pakistan’s white-ball matches this season.

The three will also conduct fitness tests for the national Test squad and other international players.

The red ball format head coach, Jason Gillispie and high performance coach, Tim Nielsen will leave for Australia on Wednesday after the conclusion of their series against Bangladesh.

The home side suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat.

The first assignment of the Pakistan team after the Champions Cup is the World Test Championship series against England from October 7 in Multan for which Gillispie and Nielsen will return to Pakistan.

A reliable source close to the Pakistan team said no major changes were on the cards despite the defeats to Bangladesh as both Gillespie and Kirsten had been given full powers by the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure continuity in selection and other matters.

“Both have told the PCB it has to be patient and not take decisions based on a run of bad form for the team in all formats,” the source said.