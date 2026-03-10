Kishan receives roaring reception on his arrival in Patna, says team wants to win more titles

Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) India top-order batter Ishan Kishan on Tuesday arrived to a grand welcome to his hometown after playing an integral part to his team's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup.

It was an inspiring comeback story for Kishan who was not even in the national setup couple of months ago. The left-hander played a match winning knock against Pakistan on a tough wicket before smashing a fifty in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

He also had to deal with a loss of his cousin sister due to a car accident while preparing for the summit clash.

On his arrival in Patna, Kishan said the team is determined to win more titles in the future. It was a record third T20 World Cup title for India who also became the first team to defend the crowd.

"I am feeling great. Team India has won, it is great moment not only for us but entire country. I hope we continue to play and win in future also. I believe if I perform well, it will motivate young players. I always try to encourage youngsters," said Kishan who plays domestic for the neighbouring Jharkhand. PTI BS APA APA