KIUG: Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda wins fourth gold; Jain University stays atop medal tally

Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Trap shooters Neeru Dhanda and Aditya Bharadwaj powered Guru Nanak Dev University to a clean sweep of all four shotgun medals, while their cyclists clinched both individual road race titles in the Khelo India University Games here on Wednesday.

Neeru, the reigning Asian Shooting Championships gold medallist, secured her fourth straight individual gold with a final score of 47. Manisha Keer (39) and Nandika Singh (30) took the silver and bronze respectively. The trio also combined to win the team gold with a score of 344 at the Jagatpur Shooting Range.

Neeru, who had finished second behind Manisha in qualifying, raised her performance in the final.

"I was determined to win the gold today. I had won gold in the last three editions of the University Games and I wanted to end this with another gold medal," she told SAI Media.

Neeru first competed in the Khelo India Youth Games in 2020, winning a silver, and has since dominated the University Games.

Bharadwaj also led GNDU's men's trap team to a golden double, scoring 45 in the final. Punjabi University's Jungsher Singh Virk claimed the silver with 43, while Manav Rachna’s Bhaktiyaar Malik won the bronze.

Earlier in the day, cyclist Meenakshi Rohilla added the individual road race gold to her time trial victory, while teammate Akshar Tyagi topped the men's event, taking GNDU's gold count to 10.

Jain University continued to lead the overall standings, adding four more swimming gold medals, including both 4x100m freestyle relays. Nina Venkatesh (women's 50m butterfly) and Bhavya Sachdeva (women's 400m IM) also secured top podium finishes.

Chandigarh University's Harsh Saroha edged Olympian Srihari Nataraj in the men's 50m butterfly, clocking 24.90s. He later bagged the 200m butterfly gold with a time of 2:06.88, while his teammate Ishan Rathi won the 200m backstroke in 2:13.51.

The fifth edition of the KIUG is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan, featuring 4448 athletes from 222 universities competing in 23 medal disciplines.