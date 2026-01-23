KIWG 2026: Ladakh vs ITBP in women's ice-hockey final, snowfall impacts long-track skating

Leh (Ladakh), Jan 23 (PTI) Hosts Ladakh and ITBP marched into the final of the 2026 Khelo India Winter Games women's ice hockey competition after commanding wins over their respective opponents here on Friday.

This will be a repeat of KIWG 2025 women's ice hockey final where Ladakh defeated ITBP 4-0 in a thrilling contest. Women's ice hockey competition started in KIWG 2024.

In the women's ice hockey competition semifinals at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, both Ladakh and ITBP girls decimated their opponents with ease. The new-look NDS Stadium has a roof now and the snowfall did not matter.

Ladakh women beat Himachal Pradesh 14-0 while ITBP beat Chandigarh 10-1.

Tsewang Chuskit's hat-trick and a brace each from veteran star Padma Chorol, Rinchen Dolma, Padma Desal, Samina Khatoon and Rigzin Yangdol left Himachal Pradesh completely flattened.

"We have won all four matches so far in KIWG 2026. Even though I am the captain, we have seniors guiding us on the ice and in the locker room. The younger girls are also playing well and scoring goals. We have a good coach, and his strategy worked in today's match," said Ladakh skipper Yangdol.

"Also, the UT Administration's support in our training has been tremendous, and the selection process was conducted through trials in both Leh and Kargil.

"We are excited for the finals, and we will hopefully lift the cup once again." Dechen Dolker’s hattrick was the highlight of ITBP's win against Chandigarh in the second women's semifinal. Tashi Dolker and Sharap Yangset scored two apiece to bolster ITBP's scoreline.

"Last year, we lost to Ladakh because we were underprepared. This year, it's different. We are more prepared, and I believe in my team. Usually, we face the Ladakh team in many tournaments, but this year there was only one major event-the LG Cup, which happened recently," said Tashi Dolkar, captain of ITBP.

"Most of the Ladakh players were playing under the Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF) banner, and we won that match 7-3. We have kept the same spirit, and we hope to do well at KIWG 2026 final as well." On an icy day in Leh, the 1000m long track finals for men and women at the Gupukh’s Pond were impacted due to heavy snowfall, the first in weeks in this Union Territory.

Due to poor visibility and the condition of the 333m course, the women’s final was badly impacted towards the middle stages. The men’s race did not start.

Defending champions Army sealed their berth in the men’s ice-hockey final from Group A. Playing at their ‘home’ turf, the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre rink, Army thrashed Jammu & Kashmir 11-0. They will play ITBP, the No. 2 team in group B in the semifinals.

Hosts Ladakh are sitting on top of Group B. Both men's semifinals will be held on Saturday.