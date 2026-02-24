KIWG: Army goes on top of medal tally; second gold for CRPF's Kajal

Gulmarg (Jammu & Kashmir), Feb 24 (PTI) Army bagged their fourth gold in the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 to go on top of the medal standings here on Tuesday.

Another five medals were decided on Day 2 of KIWG 2026 and the highlight of the day was Nordic skier Kajal Kumari Rai of CRPF, who won her second consecutive gold medal of the competition.

Ten gold medals have been decided in Gulmarg leg so far. Army added one more to their three overnight to tally five golds so far.

Army had earlier won the men's ice hockey gold in the Ladakh leg.

The Games are being hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

Haryana continue to occupy the second position in the medal tally with four gold medals, all coming from their skaters in Leh but Maharashtra is only a gold adrift.

Kamiyaa Karthikeyan gave Maharashtra their first gold from the ski mountaineering (vertical) competition on Gulmarg’s Kongdoori slopes.

There has been a lot of attention on veteran Aanchal Thakur. The Alpine skier from Himachal Pradesh struck her first gold of KIWG 2026 in the giant slalom race, winning comfortably with a timing of 48.984 seconds.

Her statemate Tanuja Thakur won silver but the upcoming skier from Karnataka, Jiah Aryan, once again finished among the medals.

Kajal Kumari continues to win hearts. The grief of losing her father is perhaps propelling the Meghalaya cross-country skier to race to her second straight gold of KIWG 2026.

Kajal won the 10km Nordic gold for women once again relegating the fancied Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda of Karnataka to the bronze. The silver went to CRPF's Hiral.

Army’s star skier Padma Namgail led an Army one-two-three in the men's version of the 10km Nordic race at the Gulmarg Golf course.

So dominating was the Army team that the first nine positions went to them. Sunny Singh of Army, who won the Nordic sprint gold on Monday, was the defending champion. He finished sixth. PTI SSC SSC KHS