KIWG: Ladakh finish on top; Army edge out ITBP to retain ice hockey title

Leh, Jan 27 (PTI) Hosts Ladakh topped the Khelo India Winter Games after securing two gold medals on the final day, swelling their tally to four, as the first phase of the tournament concluded here on Monday.

Thirteen gold medals were at stake in the first phase. The second and final phase will be held in J&K’s Gulmarg from Feb 22 to 25.

Ladakh's mixed relay quartet, comprising Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza and Padma Angmo, clocked 3:02.19 secs to strike gold.

Maharashtra (3:03.78 secs) and Telangana (3:04.85 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Ladakh girls, meanwhile, romped past fancied ITBP 4-0 to finish on top. Himachal Pradesh won the bronze.

“It feels amazing and it’s a big moment our team. Last year, we lost to ITBP but this year, we made a strong comeback. A huge thanks to our coach and the Khelo India administration for bringing this event to Ladakh and making this possible for us,” said Padma Chorol, a senior member of the Ladakh women’s ice hockey team.

In men’s ice hockey final, Indian Army squeezed past ITBP 2-1 to retain the crown.

The win was sweeter because Army had lost to ITBP 3-1 in a league match on Saturday.

In the final, there were no goals in the first two periods and all three goals came in the final 15 minutes of play.

It was a pacy encounter between two workmanlike teams fielding several national level players.

Army took the lead in the third minute of the final period. Rigzin Norboo capped a fine assist from national player Dorjay Angchok to give Army the lead with a clever finish at the far post.

Army lost the lead after an unmarked Rigzin Norboo equalised for ITBP on an assist from Tashi Namgail in the 13th minute. Angchok once again played a key role as Padma Norboo kept his cool to make it 2-1 for the Army team with a minute left on the clock.

"Our team has been playing matches back-to-back, starting with the CEC Cup, then the LG Cup, and now Khelo India. We didn’t get much time to practice, but I’m glad the team performed well," Army coach Rinchen Tundup said.

"We won all three Cups, and I’m happy with their performance. I also want to thank the ITBP team for giving us tough competition in today’s final." In the final skating event on Monday, Yashashree won Tamil Nadu’s third gold after clocking 00:58.00 seconds. Riya Vilas Gayakwad of Maharashtra (1:04.31 secs) and Srija S Rao of Karnataka (1:04.93 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Table toppers Ladakh (7 medals, including four gold) were followed by Tamil Nadu (five medals including three gold). Maharashtra finished with the maximum number of medals (10) but only two golds meant they finished third.

Maharashtra had finished on top in KIWG 2024, winning 20 skating medals that included six golds. Telangana (2 golds) finished fourth and Karnataka (1 gold) fifth in KIWG 2025. PTI TAS ATK ATK