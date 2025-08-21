KIWSF: Young J&K; kayaker Mohsin Ali clinches gold

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) From rowing a 'shikara' at the scenic Dal Lake to winning a bronze in kayaking at the National Games in Uttarakhand earlier this year, young Mohsin Ali Kand's success story has been a fascinating one and he achieved more glory on Thursday, winning the gold medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival here.

The 18-year-old made Jammu and Kashmir proud by clinching the top-podium in men's 1000m kayaking event, clocking 4:12:41 seconds. He beat Odisha's Naoram James Singh (4:14.68) and Mayank of Madhya Pradesh (4:23.28) to second and third spots respectively.

Vishal Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won the gold in the canoe singles, clocking 4:30.59 seconds in the 1000m event. Krishna Jat of Madhya Pradesh (4:31.36) bagged the silver while Mohammed Hussain of Jammu & Kashmir took the bronze with a time of 4:32.83 seconds.

Mohsin, a 12th standard student, rows a 'shikara' on the Dal Lake after school hours to earn some money.

After his success on Thursday, Mohsin, the son of a lower middle-class carpenter, credited the victory to his father.

“My father was instrumental in me taking up water sports," said Mohsin.

“Water sports is my passion and I dream of representing India at the international level. To see my dreams actualise, I row a shikara and share the burden of my family." A resident of Kand Mohalla in the Dal Lake area, Mohsin started his water sports journey as a seven-year-old.

Mohsin's achievement is noteworthy considering the fact that despite the financial constraints he was able to beat athletes with far more experience on Thursday.

"It is very difficult for me to purchase the necessary diet for participating in such events as professional water sports athletes are supposed to have a protein-rich, carbohydrate-rich, electrolyte-rich diet, which I am not able to afford due to meagre means," Mohsin said.

"The thing that keeps me going is the desire to represent the country at events like the Asian Games, World Championship and the Olympics,” he said.

Mohsin believes that practising in the Dal Lake in high-altitude Kashmir helps develop better stamina, which athletes from other parts of the country lack.

"Most of them come from the plains. So I have a strong feeling that if I continue to work hard, time is not far when I will represent the country," he said. PTI AM AM PDS PDS