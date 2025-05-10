KIYG 2025: Harsabardhan, Asmita set national youth records on weightlifting Day 1

Patna, May 10 (PTI) Harsabardhan Sahu and Asmita Dhone stole the show with record-breaking performances as weightlifting got underway at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar on Saturday.

Sahu, a Khelo India Athlete from Ganjam district, set two National Youth Records in the boys 49kg class competition.

Sahu, who will turn 16 on May 22, rewrote the National Youth Marks for Clean and Jerk and Total with lifts of 115kg and 203kg respectively after an 88kg lift in Snatch.

The previous records were set by Jharkhand’s Babulal Hembrom last year.

His teammate, the 16-year-old Jyoshna Sabar, who has a hat-trick of medals in the IWF World Youth Championships and is the reigning Asian Champion in the girls 40kg class, also won gold for Odisha with a dominant performance.

Later in the day, Maharashtra’s Asmita Dhone and Uttar Pradesh’s Manasi Chamunda rewrote National Youth Records in Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total in the girls 49kg class competition.

Asmita conceded the Snatch record to Manasi Chamunda who cleared the barbell loaded at 75kg but brooked no challenge in Clean and Jerk.

By the time, Asmita entered the fray with the load at 91kg, Manasi had claimed the National Youth record for total with 163kg. But that was shortlived as Asmita bossed the Clean and Jerk with lifts of 91kg, 95kg and 97kg.

Each lift helped her raise the National Youth mark for total, while the last two lifts were records for Clean and Jerk.

Maharashtra, buoyed by Dhone’s gold and earlier wins from Akanksha Kishore Vyavahare in weightlifting and Kavya Bhatt in girls' singles table tennis, remained firmly atop the medal tally with 27 gold, 21 silver, and 24 bronze (72 medals in total).

Maharashtra has won nearly twice as many gold medals as its nearest rival, Karnataka.

Punjab claimed to fifth place behind Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, thanks to gold medals from its skeet shooters Harazeez Singh Atwal and Risham Kaur Guron.

Punjab has six gold, the same as Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Manipur but has more silver medals than them.

Delhi and Assam were also delighted to add a gold medal each on Saturday..

Delhi’s 25m Pistol shooter Naamya Kapoor emerged on top, winning a tough competition with Anjali Bhagwat (Madhya Pradesh) by one point, while Assam’s gold came through Priyanuj Bhattacharyya in the boys singles final.

Hosts Bihar, meanwhile, lost two sepak takraw finals.

In girls’ doubles final, Bihar squandered an 11-4 lead in the decider to lose the contest 15-7, 11-15, 13-15.

In the boys’ doubles final, Assam prevailed 15-9, 17-15, saving two match points before sealing the win on the third.

With 19 medals (three gold, eight silver and eight bronze), Bihar climbed into the top half of the medals charts.

With only 13 gold medals up for grabs on Saturday and its strongest discipline, swimming, already concluded, Karnataka was pleased to open its account in another sport.

Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh rose to the occasion with a composed performance to edge out Maharashtra’s Parth Mane by a solitary point and clinch the boys’ 10m air rifle gold medal after a closely contested final. PTI ATK KHS