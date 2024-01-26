KIYG: Megha, Jyoshna set National records in weightlifting

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra weightlifter Megha Aher produced a National record in clean and jerk with a lift of 85kg to win the gold medal in the girl's 45kg at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Friday.

The Manmad-based Megha had a total lift of 148kg. R Bhavani also improved on Soumya Dalvi’s earlier record with a lift of 84kg in clean and jerk en route to the silver.

Bhavani had an aggregate of 147kg.

Haryana's Payal, who was once leading both Megha and Bhavani by four kgs after snatch, took the bronze with a total of 145 kg.

Earlier, Jyoshna Sabar of Odisha created a National record in snatch in the 40kg category en route to the gold.

She lifted a total of 130kg, including 60kg in snatch and 70kg in clean and jerk.

Her state-mate Priteesmita Bhoi finished second with a total of 116kg, while Andhra Pradesh's B Neeraja took the bronze with a total of 114 kg lift.

Table-toppers Maharashtra also grabbed the 10m air rifle mixed team gold following an impressive performance from Isha Taksale and Parth Mane, taking the state’s gold medal tally to 28.

The Maharashtra duo trounced Disha Dhankar and Arshit Arora of Haryana 16-6 in the final.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shaw and Sandrata Roy of West Bengal bagged the bronze medal with an equivalent win over Tamil Nadu's CJ Immanuel and Maneshika Senthil.

Tamil Nadu had won eight gold medals on Thursday and were a gold short of Maharashtra.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu clinched a gold in weightlifting along with a silver in the trap mixed team event, sitting comfortably in second place, while third-placed Haryana (21 gold) failed to add any further to its account.

Lifter L Dhanush lifted a total weight of 225 kg (101 snatch and 124 C&J) to clinch the gold in the 55kg category.

Nikhil Koli of Maharashtra bagged the silver, while Sosar Tama of Arunachal Pradesh took the bronze, as both lifted a total of 212 kgs each.

The hosts' lone silver came through Nilaa-Rajaa Baalu, who finished with a score of 125.

Vinay Pratap Singh and Aishwari Choudhary Rajasthan walked with the gold with a score of 127, whereas Keshav Chauhan and Krishika Joshi of Punjab took the bronze with a score of 121.

Madhya Pradesh have the chance to complete a grand double after both its sides reached the hockey final.

In the girls’ semi-final, Madhya Pradesh overpowered Odisha 3-1, whereas the boys edged past Haryana 4-3 in the shoot-out after the match ended 2-2 in full-time. PTI AYG TAP