KIYG: Two meet records fall in athletics as race to top spot in medals tally hots up

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Deepika of Haryana and middle distance runner Paras Singhal registered two new records in the field of javelin throw and boys 2,000 metres steeplechase respectively at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games here on Thursday.

Deepika completed a hat-trick of gold medals in the event, as she threw the javelin at a distance of 56.79 metres in her third attempt.

Having won the silver on her debut Khelo India event in Guwahati, the 18-year-old had broken the record for the first time in Panchkula with 51.37 metres, while she improved it to 55.19 metres in Bhopal last year.

Meanwhile, Singhal led a batch of four runners and out-shined the 2,000-metre steeplechase record of 6:01.11 seconds that was set by Ajit Kumar in Bhopal last year.

The Haryana athlete stopped the clock at 5:53.74 seconds, bagging the gold, whereas Mohit Yadav (5:54.14) of Rajasthan and Gujarat's Sahilkumar Vadhiya (5:57.40) scalped the silver and bronze, respectively.

With just six days left in the tournament, Tamil Nadu has made it a three-horse race for the top spot, winning eight of the 17 golds on offer on Thursday.

The hosts took six golds in track and field, besides securing the Basketball double in Coimbatore, as they vaulted to second place with 23 golds, 12 silvers and 23 bronze.

Haryana prevailed in the 10m Air Pistol gold, besides winning two in athletics, while it slid to the third spot with 21 golds, 12 silvers and 29 bronze.

Defending champion Maharashtra could clinch only a gold via steeplechaser Anjali Madavi, while it continues to cling onto the top spot with 26 golds, 23 silvers and 29 bronze medals.

During the morning session, Anusha Thokur of Karnataka and Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal easily grabbed the girls' and boys' 50m Rifle 3-position golds.

Suruchi of Haryana grasped the 10m Air Pistol gold on the final attempt, with her state-mate Lakshita stuttering under pressure.

In Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu basketball sides secured the double, as they won both the girls' and boys' finals. The hosts defeated Punjab 70-66 in the girls' section, while the boys beat Rajashtan 86-85. PTI AYG KHS KHS