KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Guwahati, Mar 26 (PTI) Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders rode on Quinton de Kock's classy 97 not out to cruise to a eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Having lost to RCB in the tournament opener, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane read the track perfectly and his bowlers led by spin twins Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) made full use of conditions to restrict Royals to 151 for 9.

Only Shimron Hetmyer crossed 30-run mark, scoring 33 off 28 balls.

The chase could have been a tricky one but de Kock's 61-ball knock made it a cakewalk as target of 152 was completed in 17.3 overs. He added 83 runs for the third wicket stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (22 not out off 17 balls). De Kock's innings had eight fours and six sixes.

Brief Scores: RR 151/9 (Shimron Hetmyer 33, Varun Chakrvarthy 2/17, Moeen Ali 2/23). KKR 153/2 in 17.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 97 not out). PTI KHS BS BS