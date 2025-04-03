KKR beat SRH by 80 runs

Kolkata, April 3 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) did the bulk of the scoring, while Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Rinku Singh (32) also made useful contributions as KKR posted 200 for six.

In reply, SRH folded for just 120 in 16.4 overs with Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with a 21-ball 33.

Vaibhav Arora (3/29) rocked the top-order, while Varun Chakaravarthy (3/22) mopped up the tail.

Brief Scores: KKR: 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 60, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50; Mohammed Shami 1/29, Kamindu Mendis 1/4).

SRH: 120 all out in 16.4 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 33; Vaibhav Arora 3/29, Varun Chakaravarthy 3/22). PTI ATK BS BS