KKR defeat DC by 14 runs

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, a collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204 for 9.

Their bowlers, led by Sunil Narine 3/29, then restricted the Capitals to 190/9 despite contributions by Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43) and Vipraj Nigam (38).

Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32 balls) top-scored for KKR.

Mitchell Starc (3/43) picked up three wickets for the hosts, while spinners Axar 2/27 and Nigam (2/41) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku Singh 36; Mitchell Starc 3/43).

Delhi Capitals: 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 62, Axar Patel 43; Sunil Narine 3/29). PTI APA PDS PDS