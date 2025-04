KKR opt to bowl against GT in IPL

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

KKR made two changes, bringing in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali.

The Teams: Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.