KKR post 206 for 4 against RR in must-win game

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Andre Russell struck a 25-ball 57 not out to lift Kolkata Knight Riders to 206 for four against Rajasthan Royals in their must-win IPL match here on Sunday.

Apart from Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (30) were the other main contributors.

For RR, Jofra Archer (1/30), Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/26), Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) and Riyan Parag (1/21) were among the wickets.

KKR are placed seventh in the IPL standings with four wins and five losses, while RR are already out of the reckoning for the play-offs.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 206 for 4 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 57 not out; Jofra Archer 1/30).