KKR restrict RR to 151 for 9

Guwahati, Mar 26 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers performed in unison reducing the Rajasthan Royals to 151 for 9 in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) got deliveries to grip and turn on a sticky track while seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33 in 4 overs) also used clever change of pace to get his scalps.

Pacer Harshit Rana also got a couple of wickets.

Neither Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24 balls) or stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (25 off 15 balls) could convert their starts as wickets fell at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 33 off 28 balls.

Brief Scores: RR 151/9 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 33, Yashasvi Jaiswal 29, Varun Chakravarthy 2/17, Moeen Ali 2/23) vs KKR. PTI KHS BS BS