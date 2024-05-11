KKR score 157/7 against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 157 for 7 against Mumbai Indians in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a 21-ball 42, while Rinku Singh (20 off 12 balls) and Andre Russell (24 off 14 balls) chipped in useful contributions as KKR crossed 150. Nitish Rana made 33 in 23 balls.

For MI, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled well to finish with figures of 2/39 in four overs and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also took two wickets, giving away 28 runs in three overs.

The match was reduced to 16 overs a side contest after a delayed start.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 157 for 7 in 16 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 42; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39, Piyush Chawla 2/28).