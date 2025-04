IPL 2025: KKR win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back as CSK captain after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the rest of the season with an elbow fracture.

KKR made one change, bringing in Moeen Ali in place of Spencer Johnson.

CSK made two changes, drafting Rahul Tripathi and Anshul Kamboj for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.