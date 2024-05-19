KKR win toss, elect to bowl against RR

Guwahati, May 19 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their last IPL league game against Rajasthan Royals, which has been reduced to seven-over-a-side affair due to rain, here on Sunday.

There will be no timeouts in the match and four bowlers per team can can bowl 2, 2, 2 and 1 overs in the contest.

KKR have included Anukul Roy, while Nandre Burger has come in for Rajasthan Royals.

The Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. PTI AM AM PDS PDS