KKR''s Ramandeep Singh joins Cornerstone Sport

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning cricketer Ramandeep Singh has signed with Cornerstone Sport, one of India’s leading talent management agencies.

Known for his explosive batting and sharp bowling, Ramandeep was a pivotal figure in KKR’s IPL 2024 triumph. He scored 125 runs in 14 matches at a blistering strike rate of 201.61.

The all-rounder earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against South Africa in November 2024, where he showcased his potential.

Batting at No. 7 in the third T20I in Centurion, he contributed 15 off six balls, including a six and a four, helping India secure an 11-run victory. He also chipped in with a wicket in the fourth T20I.

“I am thrilled to join Cornerstone Sport, an agency with a proven track record of elevating athletes’ careers. With their guidance and support, I aim to achieve new milestones and inspire the next generation of cricketers,” Ramandeep said in a statement. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024