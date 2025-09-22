KL Rahul becomes co-owner of Goa Guardians in PVL

Panaji, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian cricketer KL Rahul has become the co-owner of the Goa Guardians franchise ahead of the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League to be held from October 2 to 26 in Hyderabad.

As the co-owner, Rahul wants to give volleyball the recognition it deserves.

"This feels like a full circle moment for me. PVL is a turning point for the sport in India. The bigger picture is to give volleyball the spotlight and screen time so that more people can watch it and love this sport.

"Volleyball has always been a sport I enjoyed, and I'm excited to lend my voice and play my part in growing the sport in our country” Rahul said in a statement.

The Goa Guardians, set to make its debut in season 4, will compete alongside top franchises in a high-energy format designed for television and digital audiences.

Raju Chekuri, principal owner of Goa Guardians and founder, Netenrich, said: "We are delighted to have KL Rahul join our ownership group. His passion for volleyball and belief in its potential will help us build a franchise that inspires fans and empowers athletes."