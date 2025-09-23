KL Rahul, Prasidh, Karun in Karnataka Ranji probables

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday named India players KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Karun Nair in the probables list ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Rahul and Prasidh are currently playing for India A in the unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow.

The latest Ranji season will start from October 15. Karnataka are Elite Group B and the eight-time winners will open the campaign with a match against Saurashtra at Rajkot.

Apart from Karnataka and Saurashtra, the other teams in the group are: Goa, last year’s runners-up Kerala, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Former Karnataka player Yere Goud will continue as the coach and will join the team after India Under-19 side’s ongoing tour to Australia.

The other prominent names to find place among the 37-member list are: India batters Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal, India pacer Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, promising R Smaran, and Mumbai Indians’ wicketkeeper batter KL Shrijith.

Katti new chairman ============== Former Karnataka spinner Anand Katti has been appointed as the chairman of the state senior selection committee and he will be joined by former players C Raghu, Amit Verma and Tejpal Kothari.

Udit Patel, son of former India cricketer and KSCA secretary Brijesh, has found a place in the selection committee for Under-19, 16 and 14 teams. PTI UNG AT AT