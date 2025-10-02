KL Rahul slams half-century as India reach 121/2 at stumps against West Indies

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul struck a fine half-century to help India reach 121 for 2 in reply to West Indies' first innings total of 162 on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

At stumps, India were trailing West Indies by 41 runs with eight wickets in hand.

After bowling out the visitors for a paltry total in just 44.1 overs, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Rahul (53 not out) stitched together a 68-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed.

India then lost Sai Sudharsan (7) cheaply before Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill (18 not out) batted out the remaining overs.

Earlier, opting to bat, the West Indies' fragile top order crumbled under pressure, losing half their side in the very first session. The middle order, led by Justin Greaves (32), Roston Chase (24), and Shai Hope (26), offered some resistance, but the Indian bowling attack proved too strong.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 162 all out in 44.1 overs (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26; Mohammed Siraj 4/40).

India: 121 for 2 in 38 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswsal 38, KL Rahul 53 not out). PTI AM AM PDS PDS