Klaasen powers SRH to 110-run win over KKR

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Heinrich Klaasen smashed a sensational hundred as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their IPL campaign with a 110-run thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Klaasen smashed 105 not out off 39 balls, while Travis Head made 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma hit a 16-ball 32 as SRH posted a challenging 278 for 3.

Chasing the daunting total, KKR folded for 168 in 18.4 overs.

Manish Pandey (37), Harshit Rana (34) and Sunil Narine (31) were the scorers for KKR.

Both the teams are out of playoff race.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 278 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 105, Travis Head 76; Sunil Narine 2/42).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 168 all out in 18.4 overs (Manish Pandey 37; Eshan Malinga 3/31, Harsh Dubey 3/34, Jaydev Unadkat 3/24). PTI ATK ATK UNG