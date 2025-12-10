KMSC offers fast new route for 49th K1000

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) will host the iconic 49th Karnataka 1000 Rally (K1000), the third oldest running rally in the world, from December 12 to 14 in Tumakuru.

It is the fourth round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2025.

The rally originated as a Time-Speed-Distance event spanning 1000 miles across multiple states, transitioning to a special stage format by 1996.

This year's route, prepared by Clerk of the Course and KMSC Vice-President Bhaskar Gupta, who also has designed K1000 stages for over 25 years, features two physical stages: Hatyalu (10.5km) and Thirtharama (27km).

These will be run twice on Saturday and once on Sunday, totalling 112.5km of competitive gravel stages, all in forward direction.

Including transport sections, the total distance of the rally is a little over 202km utilising new gravel routes around Tumakuru and Gubbi taluk, blending high-speed sections with narrow, technical segments and surface changes to test precision and reliability.