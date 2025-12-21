KOA felicitates Ayush Shetty, Prajwal Dev, Pranavi Urs among others in annual awards function

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Olympics Association on Sunday felicitated notable sportspersons, including promising shuttler Ayush Shetty and seasoned tennis player SD Prajwal Dev, from the state as part of the annual KOA awards function.

The 20-year-old Shetty won the US Open Super 300 tournament in June, ending India’s title drought in BWF World Tour. He defeated Brian Yang of Canada 21-18, 21-13 in the men’s singles final.

Prajwal was a member of India’s Davis Cup squad in 2024.

"I am now eyeing the Bengaluru Open, the Bangkok Challenger, and two tournaments in Vietnam, to start with, and am quite proud to receive this award," said Prajwal.

Young golfer Pranavi Urs, who last month became the first Indian woman golfer to win a title while competing against men in a mixed field at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai, was also honoured.

Despite her demanding schedule, Pranavi continues to refine her game under Steven Giuliano at the Singapore Golf Club and works on her equipment setup under Malaysian expert Eric Chong.

Apart from the trio, rising shooter Divya TS and hurdler Unnathi Ayyappa, daughter of legendary athlete Pramila Ayyappa, was also felicitated during the function.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, KOA president K Govindaraj and secretary general T Anantharaju too attended the function held at the Lok Bhavan. PTI UNG AT AT