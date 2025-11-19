Kocchar takes sole lead at IGPL Mumbai

Sports

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar got the better off Pranavi Urs to take the sole lead at IGPL Invitational Mumbai golf tournament here on Wednesday.

Kochhar (62-66), who had a share of the first-round lead with Pranavi, edged ahead with a 2-under 66 to be the sole leader at 8-under.

Pranavi (62-68) shot even par 68 but slipped down to third place at 6-under 130 as Pukhraj Singh Gill (66-63), who started the week without a practice round, fired a bogey-free 5-under 63 to rise to second place at 7-under 129.

Olympian Udayan Mane with 6-under 62, Manav Shah with 4-under 64 and Sachin Baisoya with a similar 4-under 64, were tied for the sixth place with 5-under totals, while Aman Raj, was saved by a birdie on the last hole for an even par round of 68 and was seventh at 4-under.