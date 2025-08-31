Kochhar finishes Tied-14th in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 31 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle during his final round of 6-under 66 to finish Tied-14th -- the best position among Indians in the Mandiri Indonesia Open, here Sunday.

Khalin Joshi (68) was the next best Indian at T-27, and was followed by Viraj Madappa (70) at T-43, Rahil Gangjee (74) at T-48, Yuvraj Sandhu (71) at T-52 and S Chikkarangappa (74) at T-69.

Kochhar, who shot rounds of 68-71-70-66 for a total of 13-under, was T -37 after three rounds before making the big move in the final round.

Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai won his fourth Asian Tour title with a sensational round of eight-under 64 that gave him a seven-shot win over Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who closed with a 66.

Suteepat had two eagles on Sunday and it was also his fourth professional win on Indonesian soil, having won three times on the Asian Development Tour’s 2022 season, a feat that earned him a ‘battlefield promotion’ to the Asian Tour.

At Pondok Indah Golf Club course in Jakarta, the Aussie duo of Kevin Yuan (66) and Travis Smyth (70) were tied for third place at 16-under. PTI Corr AT AT