Kochhar top Indian after two rounds in Manila

Manila, Feb 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar shot a fine 69 in the second round to be Tied-13th at the halfway stage of the Philippine Golf Championship here on Friday.

Kochhar, who opened with a modest 74, had five birdies against two bogeys in the second round as four of the five Indians in the field made the cut.

The others who ensured weekend action were Shaurya Bhattacharya, who shot 71-74 and was T-31, while Shubham Jaglan (77-70) was T-53 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-75) was also T-53.

Rashid Khan (75-74) missed the cut which fell at four over.

Korea's Jeunghun Wang shot two-under-par 70 and was tied for the lead with compatriot Wooyoung Cho (70), Thailand’s Sarut Vongchaisit (71) and Australian Travis Smyth (69). They were all 5-under after 36 holes in the season opening event on the Asian Tour. PTI COR APA APA